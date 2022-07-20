Stunt driver Travis Pastrana is seen jumping the Boot Key Harbor Bridge span last week in Marathon. Onlookers in boats watched as Pastrana performed the stunt as part of the Gykhana series of automotive films.
Travis Pastrana, third from left in the back row, poses with Marathon Fire Rescue staff including Chief John Johnson and Deputy Chief Cameron Bucek who were on hand for the July 11 stunt jump at Boot Key Bridge.
Contributed
MARATHON — People First Media and stunt driver Travis Pastrana successfully completed a jump of the Boot Key Bridge opening last week.
A specially modified Subaru sports car soared over the 65-foot gap of the decommissioned bridge as a helicopter hovered below. The event was filmed for an episode of “Gymkhana.”
Marathon Fire Rescue assisted with the city fireboat and a quick-response vehicle stationed on the Boot Key side of the bridge. Also, standing by were a city fire truck and two ambulances. Deputy Chief Cameron Bucek served as incident commander for more than a dozen personnel.
The city also coordinated with other agencies such as the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The Marathon City Council approved the stunt jump at the June meeting after it was assured the necessary physical and indemnity safeguards were in place.
“I want to thank our team here at the city, as well as the stunt professionals,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said. “It’s a unique and fun way to showcase our city to an international audience.”
Boot Key Bridge was constructed as a single-leaf drawbridge. The drawbridge was removed in 2010 after Florida Department of Transportation engineers determined the bridge mechanism was structurally unsound.