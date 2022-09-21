MARATHON — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday, Sept. 12, at a Marathon boat ramp for reportedly attempting to travel to Cuba and return with migrants.

Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, of West Palm Beach, was charged with attempted human smuggling, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt. Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, of Tampa, was charged with transporting fuel illegally.

