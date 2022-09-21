MARATHON — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday, Sept. 12, at a Marathon boat ramp for reportedly attempting to travel to Cuba and return with migrants.
Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, of West Palm Beach, was charged with attempted human smuggling, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt. Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, of Tampa, was charged with transporting fuel illegally.
The sheriff’s office received a report at approximately 4:48 p.m. of a truck towing a boat blocking southbound traffic near mile marker 56. Deputies found the truck and trailer at a nearby boat ramp, Linhardt said. The trailer had a flat tire and damaged rim. The cabin-style cruiser had three 55-gallon drums of fuel on board as well as a fuel transfer pump, satellite phone, a GPS with waypoints to Cuba, multiple gallons of marine oil, a large amount of water and soft drinks, and numerous life jackets.
Rios Castillo admitted he was en route to Cuba for the purposes of human smuggling, and Fernandez Rodriguez admitted he was aware of the fuel drums in the vessel he was towing, Linhardt said. The U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations also responded to the scene.
This is the third time in recent months suspected Cuban smugglers have been arrested in Marathon.
In April, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested two suspected smugglers while on routine patrol in Boot Key Harbor.
The officers observed a twin-engine, 32-foot Glasstream Marine in the area with two men on board. Officers also observed fishing poles in the upright position in the stern rod holders, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter. The officers conducted a vessel stop on the Glasstream to perform a marine resource and boating safety check.
Upon inspection, officers discovered approximately 210 gallons of fuel in 14 separate 15-gallon containers located in the berthing area, Rafter said. The berthing area had no means of ventilation and had a strong odor of fuel emanating from it. Other items located onboard the vessel included two console GPS units, a handheld GPS, satellite phone, fuel transfer pump and a large quantity of water and electrolyte beverages, Rafter said.
The vessel and belongings were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security. Both vessel occupants reside in Hialeah. The men were placed under arrest by FWC for transportation of fuel in a compartment without proper ventilation and cited for littering.
In March, authorities arrested a suspected migrant smuggler near a Marathon boat ramp before he was reportedly taking off to Cuba to pick up and smuggle migrants into the United States.
Deputies arrested the Tequesta, Florida, man for illegally transporting approximately 200 gallons of gasoline in large drums in a go-fast boat.
The cases come as a record number of Cuban migrants are taking to the sea and fleeing the island nation as economic conditions there continue to deteriorate.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 5,456 Cuban migrants compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.