While on patrol in Boot Key, FWC officers observed a twin engine 32-foot Glasstream Marine in the area with two men on board and decided to conduct a vessel stop on a suspection of smuggling. The vessel and belongings were turned over to Homeland Security.
FWC officers discovered approximately 210 gallons of fuel in 14 separate 15-gallon containers aboard the vessel.
FWC/Contributed
While on patrol in Boot Key, FWC officers observed a twin engine 32-foot Glasstream Marine in the area with two men on board and decided to conduct a vessel stop on a suspection of smuggling. The vessel and belongings were turned over to Homeland Security.
MARATHON — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested two suspected smugglers Thursday, April 7, while on routine patrol in Boot Key Harbor.
The officers observed a twin-engine, 32-foot Glasstream Marine in the area with two men on board. Officers also observed fishing poles in the upright position in the stern rod holders, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter. The officers conducted a vessel stop on the Glasstream to perform a marine resource and boating safety check.
Upon inspection, officers discovered approximately 210 gallons of fuel in 14 separate 15-gallon containers in the berthing area, Rafter said. The berthing area had no means of ventilation and had a strong odor of fuel emanating from it.
Other items located onboard the vessel included two console GPS units, a handheld GPS, satellite phone, fuel transfer pump and a large quantity of water and electrolyte beverages, Rafter said.
FWC officers notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel and belongings were turned over to Department of Homeland Security. Both vessel occupants reside in Hialeah. The men were placed under arrest by FWC for transportation of fuel in a compartment without proper ventilation and cited for littering. The incident is being investigated by HSI and more possible charges are pending, Rafter said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office website listed the suspect names as Rafael Gonzalez Diaz, 47, and Orestos Alonzo, 56.