MARATHON — The swearing in of new council member Robyn Still was to headline the Marathon City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 8. Several follow-up items from the January meeting were also expected, among an otherwise light agenda of city business. The meeting took place after press time.
The council is still recovering from a feverish start to 2022, where two special call meetings and a rare coin toss were conducted by the council to determine a replacement to fill the council seat vacated by Trevor Wofsey in early January. Still, a former law enforcement officer and owner of The Tackle Box in Marathon, won the coin toss despite a confusing determination of whether she or Jody “Lynny Thompson” Del Gaizo, who ran in the November 2021 election and finished third in the overall voting, had actually won the toss. The coin toss was required after the four sitting council members were deadlocked between appointing Still and Del Gaizo.
Follow up items to the January session were expected to include further discussion on a new taxi ordinance and enhanced safety measures regarding personal watercraft operation within 100 yards of shore.
Councilman Dan Zieg previously urged finalizing new language in the city’s current taxi ordinance and questioned if any of the taxis had been inspected yet. Code Director Ted Lozier reported then that decals were in development, and staff was getting ready to implement checks on drivers.
Mayor John Bartus, upon the advice of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. David Dipre, suggested an improved education strategy on PWC operation rules, particularly for those operating in shallow areas and close to residential and commercial properties. Dipre described the hefty fines associated with infractions of this kind in January and proposed that an increased number of notices at launch sites would be a good start.
The council also was expected to review the city’s litigation strategy upon the advice of City Attorney Steve Williams regarding the case brought forward by FOLKS (Friends of the Lower Keys LLC). The group is suing the city claiming it is violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging treated sewage plant effluent from its 12 shallow wells into nearshore waters, instead of using deep wells like those in other areas of the Keys.
Planning Director Brian Shea was expected to discuss the city’s Building Permit Allocation System, which could involve limiting the amount of building permits awarded per period moving forward.
The city adopted its own Land Development Regulations in 2007, which replaced the county’s Rate of Growth Ordinance with the Residential Building Permit Allocation System. The allocation system as currently established allows up to 30 residential construction permits annually within the boundaries of the city. Of the 30 allocation awards, 24 are assigned to market-rate residential units and 6 are assigned to affordable housing.
In February 2010, the council adopted a resolution that allows the city to adjust the market-rate and affordable allocations.
Shea’s proposal would potentially serve two purposes: reset the numbers within each pool and extend the BPAS system out further, allowing more time to coordinate with the state and the rest of Monroe County as hurricane evacuation modeling is reevaluated. Shea’s recommendation could signal the city’s desire to slow building growth.
The council also was to finalize an ordinance extending council term limits from three years to four, so the city wouldn’t experience large turnover in a single election year.
If approved, when four council seats will be filled this November, the three candidates receiving the most votes will be installed for four years, while the fourth will get a three-year term.
The city also agreed to increase wrecker fees for the first time in 16 years at the January session and an ordinance should be finalized accordingly. Amendments to the city’s sign code was also expected to be approved.
Finally, an agreement between the city and Key West for the installation and maintenance of the bike path on Marathon city property was also expected to receive consideration.