MARATHON — Stanley Switlik Elementary will be cutting the ribbon on its new building on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and celebrating the school’s 50th year of existence with a ceremony and the creation of a time capsule.
The event will start at 1:30 p.m. during the school day. It won’t be open to just anyone, due to coronavirus concerns, but will be for the student body, parents, teachers and guests who have “done a lot for Switlik” over the years, such as some former teachers. The entire celebration will be held outside.
The following evening, the community will be invited to an open house to walk the new campus and meet teachers in their classrooms. Principal Christine Paul said they won’t be having a big assembly indoors. The Marathon High School band will provide music in the outdoor setting.
A district spokeswoman said construction of the new building started in 2018 and that “substantial completion” was done by August 2020. Paul said the new wing had students in it in January 2020, but it still had some unfinished aspects at the time and the ribbon-cutting ceremony was delayed when the pandemic hit.
The new Switlik building houses grades 3-5, while a separate structure on the same campus, the Sue Moore Building, has grades K-2. Sue Moore also received renovations, along with the cafeteria, during construction, Paul said.
The old Switlik building built in 1971 was demolished. It took over as the elementary school from the old Sue Moore Building that was constructed in the 1940s on a nearby property, Paul said. Paul, who took over as principal in July 2020, spent 13 years at the old Switlik building as a teacher and media specialist. She said she will be nostalgic for the old building “to some extent,” adding that both her husband and children went through the building as students. But she said the new Switlik is a vast improvement.
“It was very well designed for learning and what needs to happen in a classroom setting,” Paul said. “It’s just a really bright, cheery place to be.”
She said the classrooms are large but there are smaller areas for more one-on-one work between teachers and small groups of students. She added that there’s “technology everywhere” such as easy-to-access presentation boards in the new building.
At the ribbon cutting, students and teachers will gather to create a time capsule containing notes to their future selves. Paul said the notes will be about their hopes, dreams and how they see themselves in the future. The goal is for the capsule to be opened again in 25 years.