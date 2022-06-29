MARATHON — A 15-year-old from Marathon was arrested last week after allegedly posting a video on Instagram of himself holding an airsoft gun and making threats.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as Sergio Jimenez, who was charged with writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury.
The sheriff’s office also uncovered evidence that Jimenez was attempting to purchase a real handgun online before he was arrested, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“I take cases involving those making threats very seriously,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank my detectives and the members of my Threat Management Team for their work in this important case.”
The sheriff’s office says Jimenez admitted to making the threatening post as well as posting other videos portraying drug sales and use. He also admitted to attempting to purchase a real handgun online so he could “take care of business,” Linhardt said.
Jimenez was turned over to the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
The sheriff’s Threat Management Team consists of detectives stationed throughout Monroe County who are trained by the FBI in spotting and determining the credibility or seriousness of a potential threat or threats made by an individual or individuals. Ramsay created the team after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, Linhardt said.