LONG KEY — For a second time since spiny lobster season began in August, state marine officers have arrested mainlanders in connection with a lobster trap-robbing investigation.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers Adam Garrison and Jeremy Foell arrested Aniel Sanfiel Villalonga De La Fe, 51, of Miami, Ricardo Diaz-De La Cruz, 32, of Boca Raton, and Yumar Gonzale Ruiz, 49, of Homestead, on third-degree felony charges related to molestation of lobster traps, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender.

