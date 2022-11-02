LONG KEY — For a second time since spiny lobster season began in August, state marine officers have arrested mainlanders in connection with a lobster trap-robbing investigation.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers Adam Garrison and Jeremy Foell arrested Aniel Sanfiel Villalonga De La Fe, 51, of Miami, Ricardo Diaz-De La Cruz, 32, of Boca Raton, and Yumar Gonzale Ruiz, 49, of Homestead, on third-degree felony charges related to molestation of lobster traps, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender.
Each man was charged with two counts of trap molesting and one count of theft of another harvester’s trap contents, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Callender.
On Oct. 13, the FWC officers where on duty on the east side of the Long Key Bridge and watched and documented the vessel occupied by the three men approach two separate buoys that did not display the same buoy colors as the vessel. The men then removed the buoys and the traps attached from the water and inspected them, Callender said.
At least one spiny lobster was stolen from the second trap. FWC officers took photographs and video of the men conducting the illegal activity, Callender said. The investigating officers confirmed with the trap owner that the men had no authorization to pull his traps and filed charges accordingly, Callender said.
“The disrespect these men showed to another commercial fisherman is astounding to me. When our officers performed a follow-up inspection on this vessel, they realized that the commercial vessel assigned to the traps they robbed was less than 100 feet away on the same dock,” South Bravo Regional Commander Maj. Alberto Maza said. “Every day they go out, they pass the boat of the fisherman they stole from.”
Spiny lobster is one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state and generates more than $35 million in direct revenue for commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys alone.
Bond was set at $50,000 each for Villalongo De La Fe, Diaz-De La Cruz and Ruiz. If bail is posted, they must remain off the waters of Monroe County until sentencing, Callender said.
Earlier this season, FWC officers arrested two men on charges of robbing spiny lobster traps off the Lower Keys.