MARATHON — The 2-year-old girl from Cumming, Georgia, who was found unconscious in a swimming pool on Coco Plum Drive on April 2, has died from extensive brain trauma, according to a Facebook post by her parents.
Leland Rudeen was staying with family at a vacation rental home in Marathon when her parents temporarily lost sight of her and found her in the pool.
She was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital and then flown by Trauma Star to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, where she died six days later.
Her organs were donated to children in need.