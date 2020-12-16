MARATHON — A 31-year-old Neville, Ohio, woman was arrested last Wednesday following a traffic stop in Marathon in which a large amount of credit, debit and gift cards were allegedly found in her possession.
Heather Elizabeth Leggett was charged with 10 counts of larceny and driving with a suspended license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The passenger in the black Toyota sedan, Justin Lee Perkins, 34, of Florence, Kentucky, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Anthony Wales stopped the sedan at approximately 8:22 p.m. on U.S. 1 after noticing the license plate was not legible. As he approached, Wales smelled the odor of marijuana and noted the steering column was heavily damaged, reports say. Leggett stated she didn’t have her license and that it was suspended. Wales also reported seeing a small, foil-wrapped pipe inside the car.
Deputy William Daniels and Detective Rosary Ponce also responded to the scene.
Perkins took ownership of the pipe and stated he had a hypodermic needle in his front pocket, reports say. He added that the car belonged to a friend of a friend. Attempts to contact the car’s owner were not immediately successful.
Leggett removed a hypodermic needle and a stack of cards from her bra, reports say. Ponce searched Leggett and found no other contraband.
A search of the car turned up three purses and a bag that contained more cards, none of which contained either suspect’s name, reports say.
Leggett said she found the cards that were in her bra at a gas station, adding that the other cards in the Toyota were already in the sedan when she borrowed the car, reports say.
Both Leggett and Perkins were taken to jail. The car was towed. The incident remains under investigation.