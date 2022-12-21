Turtle Hospital staff removed a fishing lure from the shoulder of ‘Harris,’ an adult female hawksbill sea turtle rescued last week in the Upper Keys. At 171 pounds and nearly 3 feet in length, Harris is the largest hawksbill sea turtle admitted to the Turtle Hospital, staff said.
Bette Zirkelbach, right, manager of the Marathon-based Turtle Hospital, takes the temperature of a cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, after it arrived via aircraft from Massachusetts to the Turtle Hospital on Friday, Dec. 9.
Photo provided by
the Turtle Hospital
A cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle peers from inside a banana box after arriving from Massachusetts to the Florida Keys on Friday, Dec. 9, in Marathon.
Photo by Andy Newman
MARATHON — As the weather up north turns frightful, many of the sea turtles caught in the frigid temperatures find a new, temporary home in the warm waters of the Florida Keys.
On Friday, Dec. 9, 20 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived in Middle Keys to warm up and receive treatment after suffering “cold stunning” in the waters off Massachusetts.
Found stranded around Cape Cod Bay as a result of the condition, the turtles were rescued and subsequently flown to Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.
“We are warming these turtles up, just like the visitors who come to the Keys,” Turtle Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach said.
“Cold stunning” is a hypothermic reaction that occurs when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time. It typically causes them to stop eating and swimming, Zirkelbach said.
The effort to fly the turtles to the Keys was made possible by a group of private pilots, dubbed “Turtles Fly Too,” who donated their aircraft, fuel and time. The reptiles were transported in towel-lined banana boxes.
The most critically ill turtles will need additional testing to discover whether they have pneumonia, infections or other ailments, according to Zirkelbach. Treatment will be determined accordingly, as will the length of the rehabilitation period.
“The turtles that respond to treatment and aren’t as critical, we hope to get them back in the ocean within two to three months, and some of them may take a little longer and be with us here in the Keys for 10 to 12 months,” Zirkelbach said.
Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the most endangered of turtle species, according to Zirkelbach.
Also on Friday, Dec. 9, “Harris,” an adult female hawksbill sea turtle, was rescued in the Upper Keys.
Harris had a fishing lure embedded in her shoulder. The fishing gear was removed by hospital staff, and her prognosis is good, according to Zirklebach.
Harris is the largest hawksbill sea turtle ever admitted to the Turtle Hospital. She weighed in at 171 pounds and had a shell length of nearly 3 feet.