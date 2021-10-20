MARATHON — A nature-conscious Marathon resident is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can produce information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the heavy equipment operator who illegally cleared West Fanny Key of its native plant cover.
Richie Moretti, founder of the Turtle Hospital, said he has been a certified private investigator for about 30 years and has used the cash reward method previously to track down turtle abusers and people who have harmed birds, cats and dogs.
The money will come from Moretti’s personal finances and not the Turtle Hospital. Tips can be called or texted to 305-343-4664 and tipsters can remain anonymous if requested.
“We’ve found that when there’s a reward, people start to look at each other to see who’s going to get answers,” Moretti said.
Marathon residents were outraged when West Fanny Key, an uninhabited island near the city’s bayside shore, was cleared of native mangroves with a backhoe on Sept. 19.
The owners of the island have been identified through tax records as a couple from California. David and Tammy Marabella are currently under a legal order to restore the island to its previous state, with a special magistrate hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, in the event they don’t comply. They had no permit for such activity from Marathon, according to city officials.
But restoring the island to what it was will take years, according to Moretti.
Moretti said he recalls a time he was out on the island about 25 years ago, and back then, he estimated the vegetation to be a few dozen feet in height. Even if the Marabellas replant the trees, it will take decades for them to reach that height again.
The island was known as Bird Island to some in the area because of the diverse population of birds that used it as a nesting ground.
“That’s the only place in Marathon I’ve seen frigatebirds nesting,” Moretti said. “When you’re out (fishing) anywhere from 5 miles to 40 miles, so many times you find fish based on frigatebirds. So you’re not just hurting the birds, you’re hurting everyone.”
Moretti said this is the time of year when birds begin to fly south, and the Keys can expect a larger population of frigatebirds and pelicans soon.
“They’re going to be circling, looking for that island and that’s just going to be so sad,” he said.
Although the Marabellas were identified as the owners of the island, the barge and backhoe operator who actually cleared the island has not been located. Moretti is searching for anyone who was physically on the equipment that cleared the island.
The Marabellas also own the next island over, known as East Fanny Key, where a three-story house is located. They also own another uninhabited island in Marathon called Little Island in property appraiser data and an apartment building located at 304 North Angler Drive.
It is Moretti’s opinion that whoever cleared West Fanny Key would have been familiar with the local permitting process.
Fines can only do so much, Moretti said.
“That’s nothing,” he said. “This island was covered with mangroves and had zero value. Now that it’s cleared, it’s worth millions of dollars. So something like that fine is just the cost of doing business.”
Moretti said he is “really proud of Marathon for standing up for something that matters to all of us.”
Marathon residents quickly took notice of the island’s destruction and rushed to alert the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection, who both began an investigation.
Some lamented to the Florida Keys Free Press that the island’s clearing is another example of more and more green space in the area being lost to development, and the growing pressures on local fauna to live and reproduce safely.