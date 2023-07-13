Van

Deputies say they found two 250-gallon containers carrying cooking oil and a large pump inside this van.

 MCSO/Contributed

MARATHON — Two Miami-Dade County men were arrested Tuesday, July 4, after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of used cooking oil.

Reynier Rivero Gonzalez, 36, of Hialeah, and Yadriel Luis Zaragoza, 24, of Miami, were both charged with grand theft, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.