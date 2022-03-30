DUCK KEY — Two Middle Keys men were arrested last Thursday after being accused of shooting at people in a golf cart with an airsoft-type gun.
Damian Neil Gonzalez, 19, of Duck Key, and Christian Arturo Valenzuela, 20, of Marathon, were both charged with battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no serious injuries reported.
Deputy Juan Carlos Marino responded to Duck Key at 1 p.m. regarding someone shooting projectiles out of a car and hitting at least one person.
The callers told Marino they were in a golf cart waiting for a gate to open when two people in a Ford Mustang opened fire on them with some type of gun. A 24-year-old woman was struck in her thigh. Marino observed redness or bruising consistent with being struck by a projectile. The man and woman in the golf cart stated they had no idea who owned the Mustang or why anyone would want to shoot them with projectiles.
The suspect vehicle was found at a residence on Duck Key shortly thereafter. Marino observed a gray and blue plastic gun inside the vehicle. There was also a plastic magazine visible loaded with blue, gel-like ball projectiles.
Valenzuela, the car’s owner, was inside the residence. He stated he was driving while Gonzalez fired the gun, later identified as SplatRball gun, at occupants in a golf cart, reports say.
Marino also spoke to Gonzalez who stated he and Valenzuela were bored and they thought it would be fun to shoot people with the gel gun, reports say.
Both suspects stated they didn’t know who they were firing upon. Both were taken to jail.