LOWER KEYS — Two teenagers were arrested last Thursday night after they entered a vacant Summerland Key home and started a fire that caused approximately $200,000 in damage.
The 16-year-old Summerland Key resident and 14-year-old Cudjoe Key resident were both charged with burglary and arson.
“I would like to thank the parents of these two juveniles for their involvement in this case,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Strong partnerships between law enforcement officers and those they serve will always result in safer streets. It is my hope these two young individuals learn a hard lesson from this incident and they avoid taking a negative path in life going forward.”
The sheriff’s office was notified at approximately 5:34 p.m. of flames emitting from the bedroom roof of a vacant two-story home on the 24000 block of Calle Real.
Sgt. Spencer Curry, Detective Ken Fricke and Deputies Jonathon Lane, Donald Stullken, Thomas Fricke and Anthony Buscemi responded. Multiple witnesses and neighbors were attempting to put the fire out with garden hoses. They stated the home was vacant. There were multiple no trespassing signs on the property.
Lane entered the second floor and yelled inside. He was pushed back due to the heavy, black smoke. Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished the fire shortly thereafter. Much of the second floor and roof was heavily damaged.
There were no reported injuries.
Multiple witnesses stated they saw two boys dressed in black earlier who did not appear to be from the neighborhood. Stullken located both suspects on Katherine Street.
They initially denied starting the fire and stated they were just out for a walk. Their parents arrived on scene. One parent had a tracking app on her phone that showed her son’s GPS location history. Stullken noted the history indicated the boy had been at the fire location, reports say. Both teens were turned over the custody of their parents while the sheriff’s office continued to investigate the case.
One of the suspects’ father contacted the sheriff’s office at 7:39 p.m. and asked for a deputy respond to their home. Lane responded and found both teens with their parents. One of the boys admitted they started the fire, reports say.
Lane asked both whey they started the fire and both stated they were bored, reports say. Both stated they went inside through an unlocked front door and went to the master bedroom where they ignited a piece of paper from a book, reports say. They stated they left with the paper burning, reports say.
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice was notified of the charges against both teenagers. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.