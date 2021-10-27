MARATHON — Trevor Tyler has been selected to fill the assistant principal position at Marathon Middle/High School vacated due to the retirement of Liz Logan, according to Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford. Tyler most recently was the district’s adult education supervisor.
“Trevor Tyler is an outstanding educator who always goes the extra mile to support the district’s mission,” Axford said. “I am confident he will bring his positive attitude and strong record of success to Marathon Middle/High School.”
Tyler earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Erskine College and an educational leadership degree from the American College of Education. During his career, he has also served as a science teacher, a district instructional supervisor and a program development/training specialist before coming to Monroe County in 2017 as an adult education teacher.
He moved into the adult education supervisor position in 2018 and also did dual duty last year during the pandemic as the principal of the district’s K-5 Virtual School.
“I am excited and honored to be a part of Marathon Middle/High School,” Tyler said. “I am a passionate educator that works to build relationships with all stakeholders and I am looking forward to this opportunity.”
Principal Dr. Wendy McPherson was pleased with his new appointment.
“I look forward to Trevor Tyler joining the Dolphin family,” she said. “His experiences will serve him well in his new position and he will be a valuable asset to our school community.”