Council

Council members Lynn Landry, Robyn Still, Mayor Luis Gonzalez and Jeff Smith listen to resident concerns about vacation rentals.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

MARATHON — Perhaps nothing is more polarizing in Marathon than vacation rentals, and residents demonstrated their strong interest in Marathon City Council plans for change by packing the city hall meeting room Tuesday, Jan. 24, during the first monthly community meeting aimed at addressing resident concerns.

Most were anxious to hear how the newly elected council planned to “maintain the city’s quality of life,” as Mayor Luis Gonzalez described it.

