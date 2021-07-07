MARATHON — A city council vote on whether or not to allow a warehouse to be built on the property of Aquarium Encounters is expected to be heard during the July 13 meeting after a number of documents filed with the city by the Seawatch Condominiums homeowner’s association resulted in the item being pulled from the June agenda.
The 15,200-square-foot, multi-use facility would include a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components as well as fish holding space. It would also incorporate Dynasty Marine Associates, currently tucked away in quarters on Shark Drive off Aviation Boulevard, into the overall project.
According to George Conniff, president of the homeowner’s association, the documents laid out numerous concerns that the residents of the nearby condos have about the proposed construction of such a large structure 15 feet from the line of their property and 55 feet from the nearest of their buildings.
“We covered our concerns which include inadequate parking, traffic, impact on the wetland, among other things,” Conniff said, adding that rain runoff from the roof of the proposed structure would be another chief concern.
Ben Daughtry, who owns Aquarium Encounters, said he asked the vote be delayed a month since his legal team wanted time to review the files submitted to the city by land-use attorney Nick Mulick, who is representing Seawatch in the matter.
The project was approved by a 4-0 vote of Marathon’s planning board in May and was set to be voted on by the city council at its June 8 meeting. Seawatch residents have opposed it since before the planning board vote.
Daughtry said he has spent hours with different members of the homeowner’s association trying to find areas of common ground to negotiate on. He said he’s met with Conniff as well as their vice president, treasurer, secretary and another resident of the condos.
“To be honest, it seems like their intention is to keep me from being able to build anything on my property, and as long as that is their point, I don’t see a way to negotiate,” he said.
He said he is looking forward to adding the new building which will allow him to “build on the great things we’ve done for this community.”
Daughtry dismissed the environmental concerns brought up by Seawatch and told the Free Press last month that it was an attempt at “greenwashing” the project, in an effort to generate public opposition to the development.
He said the land is low-quality hammock and the only mangroves affected would be for ingress and egress, which is not uncommon in the Keys and complies with code standards.
Aquarium Encounters offers educational experiences for guests such as touch tanks and chances to feed marine animals and other interactions with sea life. It also has a conservation component and local environmental nonprofits do work out of its facility.
Conniff said there is a “lack of understanding” publicly as to what Aquarium Encounters plans to do with the proposed facility. Conniff believes the warehouse is more to serve as a space for Dynasty Marine, which is also owned by Daughtry and supplies tropical fish to retailers, aquariums and wholesalers, according to its website.
Conniff said that traffic and lack of parking are already an issue for Seawatch residents and that visitors to Aquarium Encounters are parking on the driveway to the condos and on nearby 1st Avenue and 117th Street.
“The existing business can’t handle the amount of traffic they have. Suddenly this place is a hot spot,” Conniff said. “Our position is it’s going to create a horrible traffic jam.”
Daughtry responded to concerns about parking and traffic last month by saying that everyone visiting Aquarium Encounters will continue to park in the same lot if the new building is OK’d and that an elevated path will bring them to the new building. Conniff does not think he will be allowed to build that path due to environmental restrictions.
Both sides said they do want to be good neighbors to each other but progress on negotiations is slow.