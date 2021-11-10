MARATHON — In what was essentially the only political race in Monroe County this year, voters re-elected one heavily favored candidate as well as a late-entry newcomer for the two open Marathon City Council seats on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The top two vote-getters in the at-large election, which featured four candidates, were seated.
Marathon voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Luis Gonzalez, who had the highest vote total at 41%, or 1,282 votes. He was seeking his second term on the council. A new honorary mayor will be determined from the five-member council for the new year.
Political newcomer and U.S. Postal Service worker Trevor Wofsey, who joined the race late and raised the least campaign funds, came in second with just over 28%, or 879 votes, to earn the second seat, which was previously held by Mark Senmartin, who termed out of the post.
Local property owner and manager Greg Coldiron, who had the highest name recognition of the three newcomers but also the most citywide controversy for a variety of property management complaints, came in last in the voting. He garnered slightly more than 10% with 379 votes, while real estate agent Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo came in third, with 648 votes.
There are 6,290 registered voters in Marathon and total ballots cast were 1,848, or around 30%. Mail balloting accounted for 653 votes, while another 295 votes were cast during the early voting period of Oct. 18-29.
Total votes cast in this election was 3,128 as voters were tasked with choosing two candidates, which Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin explained was the reason for the voting totals discrepancy between ballots cast and total votes.
Candidate poll workers were out in force on Election Day. And even though only Marathon and the city of Layton were holding elections this year, which typically reduces voter turnout, voters appeared to be visiting the Marathon polling locations consistently.
Wofsey supporter Michelle Repicky, who was taking a water break from sign-waving near the First Baptist Church at 62nd Street, said she strongly supported family friend Wofsey because “we need to make this community better for families, not for vacation renters or real estate developers” and that this was an important vote. Candidate del Gaizo was also there campaigning and said she was “staying positive.”
Retired Texas police officer Carlos Roig, in the Keys only a year, is a first cousin of Luis Gonzalez’ wife, Jackie, and said he was proud to be out supporting a family member. John Dick, a Monroe County School District Board member, was also out on U.S. 1 supporting Gonzalez.
This year’s council member vote is a precursor to an even greater transformative vote in 2022, when the council’s remaining three seats will be filled. Council members John Bartus, Steve Cook and Dan Zieg are all termed out next year.
Gonzalez will then be the senior member of a largely inexperienced Marathon council. Gonzalez said several weeks ago that the “learning curve” he had to navigate three years ago is a tall order for new council members. He also said city staff was very helpful to him and would be relied upon even more heavily to orient incoming council members next year.