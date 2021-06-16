MARATHON — It is that time of year when those visiting Monroe County’s Marathon Government Center may be seeing least terns, a protected bird, flying around and nesting on the roof, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The birds commonly nest this time of year on gravel-covered rooftops. During the next few weeks, the chicks will begin testing out their wings, but some may take a few tries to get the hang of it.
“Sometimes they manage to fly off of the top of the roof and land in the parking lot unharmed, but they can’t get back up to the roof,” said Monroe County Marine Planner Brittany Burtner, whose office is in the building. “Normally, it wouldn’t be a problem and the parents would continue to feed them where they are on the ground; however, they’re very vulnerable to predation and the cars in the parking lots.”
With the permission of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and training to do so, Burtner received permission to replace any baby least terns to the government center roof. Anyone in the parking areas of the government center or the adjacent state building who sees a baby least tern on the ground is asked to contact Burtner at 305-289-2805 for her assistance.
For more information on rooftop nesting, visit flshorebirdalliance.org.get-involved.