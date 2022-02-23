MARATHON — The Marathon City Council approved a new sign ordinance on first reading at the regular meeting on Feb. 8. A second reading of the proposed ordinance, which is required for adoption, is likely at the city's March meeting.
“Our existing sign code is seven years out of date,” City Attorney Steve Williams told the council, referencing a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled all signs must be treated equally regardless of the message content.The proposed ordinance does not address the style, color or shape of signs.
As currently proposed, the ordinance doesn’t require existing permanent signs to be replaced. However, should ground- or building-mounted nonconforming signs (made so by the new ordinance) require maintenance, repair or replacement, it will require the owner to apply first for a sign number and then a permit. Temporary signage, however, will be affected as soon as the proposed ordinance becomes law.
Here are some other highlights of the ordinance:
1. New sign sizes will be determined by location. For example, a parcel on a city side street with less than 151 feet of frontage may construct a new sign that is 40 square feet if it is single sided or 80 square feet if it is double sided. A parcel on U.S.1, with more than 300 feet of frontage, could construct a 200-square-foot sign or a 400-square-foot double-sided sign.
2. Signs over 40 square feet or more than 20 feet high must be designed by a state-registered engineer.
3. Signs suspended from chains are prohibited.
4. Pennants, flutter signs, wind activated banners, streamers, balloons, cold air inflatables or other fixed aerial signage used for commercial advertising are prohibited.
5. Signs that feature motion such as video or audio, including vehicles displaying electronic signs or what are essentially large screens, are prohibited. All messages on electronic signs must be static, but scrolling text is allowed.
6. Vehicle signs (a sign mounted or painted on any vehicle, trailer, boat, etc.) parked on public property, including rights-of-ways or on private property, so as to be clearly visible from any public right-of-way, are also prohibited. However, vehicles that feature business signage and are parked in front of the business in legal parking spots are allowed.
The city has created a definition and rules for temporary signs that apply to event signs or election signs or yard sale signs. In residential neighborhoods, up to three temporary signs are allowed per parcel so long as they don’t exceed 6 square feet. Temporary signs will be allowed to be out for 60 days. In non-residential neighborhoods, the cumulative square footage of the three or fewer signs cannot exceed 12 square feet and the 60-day rule also applies.
The new ordinance also addresses what it calls discontinued signs. For example, signs for businesses that have moved or closed. The city may require the property owner to dismantle the sign structure and remove it completely if the property remains vacant for a period of time; however, decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Marathon’s proposed sign ordinance makes exceptions for hospitals, corner lots, service stations, convenience stores, marinas, schools, churches, day care centers, individual charter boats and drive-through, carry-out services, among others.
