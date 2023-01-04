Hamm
ISLAMORADA — A 36-year-old Marathon woman was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly striking a bicyclist. No life-threatening injuries were reported.
Carolyn Rebecca Hamm was charged with DUI, DUI with injuries, hit and run, and driving with a suspended license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Hamm was southbound in a Dodge truck on U.S. 1 near mile marker 87 when she struck a 59-year-old male bicyclist at approximately 3:53 a.m., reports say. The vehicle dragged the man for several feet.
Deputies attempted to stop the suspect vehicle near Long Key State Park, but Hamm accelerated before stopping near mile marker 62, reports say.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.