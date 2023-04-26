Bariani
MARATHON — A Pembroke Pines woman was arrested Tuesday, April 18, after deputies say they found marijuana laced with fentanyl in her possession during a traffic stop in Marathon.
Giannina Gabriela Bariani, 32, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on U.S. 1 at 11:20 p.m. for a taillight violation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, reports say, and Bariani allegedly claimed ownership of 6.6 grams of marijuana laced with fentanyl found during a subsequent search.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.