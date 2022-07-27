MARATHON — A 42-year-old Marathon woman was arrested last Thursday after deputies say she lit bed sheets on fire while her boyfriend was sleeping.
The 24-year-old man suffered a burn to his foot but had no life-threatening injuries.
Melody Sunshine McCarter was charged with attempted arson resulting in injury to another and battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Ocean Breeze Avenue in Marathon at approximately 10 p.m. regarding a domestic issue.
McCarter and the boyfriend were outside when the sheriff’s office arrived. McCarter appeared to be intoxicated, reports say.
The man stated he and McCarter had an argument before he went to bed. He later awoke to find the sheets on fire and McCarter stating she was calling law enforcement, reports say.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.