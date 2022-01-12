MARATHON — A 38-year-old local woman was arrested Sunday, Jan. 2, after being accused of cutting her boyfriend’s leg with a piece of broken glass.

Lori Joe Fellers was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was called to a marina on the 13000 block of the Overseas Highway at approximately 12:50 a.m. regarding a welfare check.

They found a 42-year-old man with a towel zip-tied to his blood-covered leg. They also found blood on the dock and a boat.

The man told deputies that Fellers broke a glass table in the boat and stabbed in him in the leg with one of the shards.

Fellers was also present and gave conflicting statements.

The man was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital and later transported by ground to a Miami hospital.