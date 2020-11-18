DUCK KEY — A 24-year-old Key Colony Beach woman was arrested Monday, Nov. 9, after deputies accused her of fleeing from them in a vehicle and then on foot.
Meladie Lynn Anisko was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and giving law enforcement a false name, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Juan Carlos Marino saw a Nissan Frontier pickup truck with its license plate partially obstructed driving southbound on U.S. 1 near 111th Street at 10:04 p.m. When Marino got behind the Nissan, the driver, later identified as Anikso, began making quick turns, ran stop signs and drove on the wrong side of the road, Marino reported.
The Nissan eventually turned back onto U.S. 1 southbound, before making a U-turn and speeding northbound. Officers deployed tire spikes and followed the Nissan into Duck Key whereupon it finally stopped.
A male passenger in the Nissan stated the driver left the scene, reports say. Anisko was found shortly thereafter.
Anisko gave Marino a false name and ran from him while he was trying to identify her, reports say. She was taken to jail.