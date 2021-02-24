GRASSY KEY — A 32-year-old Florida City woman was arrested last Wednesday afternoon after deputies say she was found to be in possession of more than an ounce of cocaine.
Tamara Laphoenix Williams was charged with trafficking in cocaine, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Grassy Key at 1 p.m. for an obstructed license plate, reports say. Williams was driving the car. There were no other occupants. She gave consent to a search and plastic baggie containing 1.6 ounces of a white, rock-like substance fell out of her shorts, reports say. Williams allegedly identified the substance as crack cocaine.
K9 Coral was called to the scene, but no other contraband was found.
Williams was taken to jail.