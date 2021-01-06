MARATHON — A 26-year-old local man accused of stealing his employer’s dump truck, crashing it into a palm tree and leaving the scene was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Dustin Andrew Pelletier was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run.
Deputy Anthony Wales responded to the area of 52nd Street in Marathon at 10 a.m. regarding a stolen Dodge dump truck.
According to multiple witnesses, Pelletier showed up at the owner’s house driving the owner’s dump truck. Pelletier asked the owner if there was any work that day and the owner informed Pelletier there was no work scheduled. The owner instructed Pelletier to return the truck to its appropriate parking lot.
The owner stated he then drove to the parking lot, but neither Pelletier nor his dump truck were there.
Meanwhile, witnesses on the 1500 block of 52nd Street told Wales a black dump truck driven by a man matching Pelletier’s description hit a palm tree with the front passenger side mirror. They stated the impact broke the side mirror and uprooted the palm tree.
Wales began looking for the truck and found it traveling northbound on U.S. 1 in Marathon.
Pelletier was identified as the driver and taken to jail.