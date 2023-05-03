MARATHON — A sparse crowd attended the April 25 Marathon City Council workshop session to hear the council and city staff address beautification standards, beach and boat ramp parking, as well as code enforcement progress on vacation rental infractions.

Planning Director Brian Shea led a point-by-point discussion regarding the city’s current beatification ordinances. Voluminous resolutions and ordinances have been enacted in Marathon for the past 15-plus years and Shea attempted to summarize various components currently in place, including landscaping, rights of way and medians, additional lighting, bicycle racks, trash cans, bus stops and pocket parks.

