MARATHON — A sparse crowd attended the April 25 Marathon City Council workshop session to hear the council and city staff address beautification standards, beach and boat ramp parking, as well as code enforcement progress on vacation rental infractions.
Planning Director Brian Shea led a point-by-point discussion regarding the city’s current beatification ordinances. Voluminous resolutions and ordinances have been enacted in Marathon for the past 15-plus years and Shea attempted to summarize various components currently in place, including landscaping, rights of way and medians, additional lighting, bicycle racks, trash cans, bus stops and pocket parks.
Regarding landscaping, City Manager George Garrett cited the two large new gas stations — RaceTrac and Circle K — as examples of desired landscaping along U.S. 1. He added that the city should strive for a “balance between Coral Gables and broad standards” regarding landscaping. Council members posed many questions, including whether private property would be treated similarly to commercial property as well as appropriate commercial setbacks.
Mayor Luis Gonzalez encouraged more “hardscaping” on rights of way and medians, which gradually led to discussion about treatment of murals on walls facing U.S. 1, as well as how sculptures should be included in beautification standards. Shea said he would reference the county’s Art in Public Places guidelines and contact the Florida Keys Council of the Arts for coordination.
There’s been discussion since February about a proposed “design district” that would stretch from Knight’s Key to 33rd Street. K2M Design, a local architecture and engineering firm, contracted with the city in 2022 to examine the region, which includes the old fire station, the AARP senior center, and the Marathon Rec Center.
Their data suggested potentially transforming the area into a “civic district,” an undertaking not seen since the city’s Master Plan was constructed in 2006. Their goal was to potentially “stitch together midtown with Old Town.” Shea included the “airport district” as an area which might be viewed similarly, and the council agreed to give future direction on both.
Then, Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis reported on the status of boat ramp and parking fees. In the first 20 days fees were in force, the pay stations had generated $75,450, and that software and camera “glitches” were being addressed, he said.
Camera installations, intended to read vehicle license plates when boats are launched, are still not operational, rendering a quasi-honor system for now. But Solis assured the council they were making progress. He said his staff is being “bombarded with 10-15 calls a day” about the new fees, implemented on April 1.
He sought the council’s opinion on how to treat “people coming to Marathon annually for three to four months that go to Sombrero Beach regularly” and how to distinguish between true Marathon residents whose property is listed in a trust or LLC, which currently isn’t recognized for free parking and boat launching.
City Attorney Steve Williams encouraged “finality” on these decisions after clear council member disagreements about the “definition” of residency ensued. Gonzalez suggested putting these items on the May council agenda.
Councilman Jeff Smith asked, “what are we doing with this money,” requesting a clear direction for this new revenue stream into the city’s budget, along with associated code enforcement and city expenses, to which Garrett responded that “next year’s budget discussions begin shortly.”
Finally, Code Director Ted Lozier reiterated his department’s goal to “do more enforcement surrounding the laws in place” and provided encouraging progress. An additional code officer has been hired and a second one was to start May 1. Code enforcement has added evening and weekend working hours and is conducting far more vacation rental infraction inspections, he said.
So far, Code Compliance has identified 203 violations, with 112 as infractions of varying degrees, resulting in approximately $60,000 in fines. Lozier also noted that citations for trash can violations, especially on Sombrero Beach Road — a focus of council members for years — were being levied more consistently. Gonzalez recognized this improvement as being “noticeable lately.”
Lozier said about 35 vacation rental investigations are occurring per month, mostly initiated by resident complaints. Vice Mayor Robyn Still commended Lozier and his staff, saying, “the community asked for more code officers, more enforcement and weekend and evening hours (at the first council workshop in January) and the city has delivered on that promise.”