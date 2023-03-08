MARATHON — The Marathon City Council conducted its second monthly workshop session and zeroed in on a potentially expensive yet innovative redevelopment plan for the 33rd Street corridor.

It also received updates on the parking station plan for Sombrero Beach and city boat ramps, as well as the status of whether to lower future BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) permit fees or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past.

