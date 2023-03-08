MARATHON — The Marathon City Council conducted its second monthly workshop session and zeroed in on a potentially expensive yet innovative redevelopment plan for the 33rd Street corridor.
It also received updates on the parking station plan for Sombrero Beach and city boat ramps, as well as the status of whether to lower future BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) permit fees or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past.
The session kicked off with a detailed presentation by former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, now a representative for K2M Design, along with Dane Suchoza, K2M’s director of design. K2M, a local architecture and engineering firm, contracted with the city in 2022 to examine the 33rd Street region, which includes the old fire station, the AARP senior center and the Marathon Rec Center.
K2M presented data to support potentially transforming the area into a “civic district,” an undertaking not seen since the city’s master plan was established in 2006. Their goal, as presented, was to “stitch together midtown with Old Town.”
Their initial findings suggested maintaining some structures while razing others. The council has expressed a desire to maintain an operational fire station on the west side of the city, although it would be a complete rebuild of what remains today. In a subsequent phone call, Fire Chief John Johnson said that having a third station within the city limits is crucial to response time. He added that increased development near the Seven Mile Bridge makes this station necessary.
Johnson added that the station at 33rd Street is the second oldest in the Keys and he would support perhaps maintaining the building’s façade to preserve its historical significance in any future plans.
The overall proposal was to create a corridor that both serves the community while injecting a unified theme to the project. The proposal encouraged the council to consider the project as 3-, 5-, 10- and 20-year plans.
Issues like a need for boat trailer parking and building heights were also discussed. A speaker for the Marathon Yacht Club, which also inhabits the corridor, urged the council to include them in future discussions, since their lease with the city extends to 2051.
At this point, the council needs to determine its priorities while also examining the costs. Mayor Luis Gonzalez said the city has major projects like the Quay property and the 7 Mile Marina already underway, but that the city’s portion of 33rd Street “looks terrible” and that the Rec Center, whose after-school program is vital to the city, needs repair.
Councilman Kenny Matlock suggested the city acquire the old Florida Highway Patrol building adjacent to 33rd Street and facing U.S. 1, and use it for a new recreation center, which was received well.
Whatever is decided, a considerable amount of cooperation and potential transfer of county- and business-owned property, and the effects on the Monroe County School District and Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, which own adjacent properties, will be in play. This complex undertaking will likely be a year-long discussion item for 2023.
Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis gave a brief parking station update, saying units have been installed along with signage at Sombrero Beach and the city boat ramps. The financial system to process parking fees is almost complete and the city should be ready to unveil everything within two weeks.
Solis reminded everyone that local residents don’t have to register and will not pay for parking assuming their vehicles and trailers are registered in Monroe County, since the registrations for each are automatically stored in the database for the program. Cameras are not installed yet, and code officers will still be needed to spot infractions.
Finally, City Attorney Steve Williams updated the council on the Ethics Committee advice on how to proceed with crediting BPAS fees since some council members who approve credits or rebates could be beneficiaries of such a decision, which would pose a voting conflict.
He said the Ethics Committee would only rule through a written request, which poses challenges since it could heighten council members’ exposure as part of public record.
Williams outlined the three options for the request: only lowering future rates without crediting past fee collections, possible council donations of any personal refunds to charity, and potentially having City Manager George Garrett act on the direction outside of council, due to their personal connection.
The council agreed to a request for a written opinion, which Williams will draft and submit immediately.