FLORIDA KEYS — A mixed bag of reviews from local business leaders suggests that the coronavirus pandemic may have hacked its way into “hell week,” the traditionally busy period between Christmas and New Year’s Day when the service industry is slammed with visitors.
Local chamber leaders are hoping last-minute bookings will bring an infusion of guests and cash to the islands.
“If traffic was a sign, then we were just as busy as we were last year,” Elizabeth Moscynski, president of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, said Monday after the Christmas weekend. “Our hotels were just shy of being full last week. It does appear as if they were all full on the weekend since we did our last survey on Saturday. For New Year’s a few of the hotels are already sold out. We will have a clearer picture [later] this week.”
In Big Pine, highway traffic appears to have spiked, but not like recent years.
“The traffic seems up since last week,” said David Turner, executive director of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve also had more walk-in traffic at the chamber visitor center in the last two weeks. People are looking for things to do in the small groups they are traveling with and mainly outdoor activities. Compared to last year overall, it’s down slightly.”
Big Pine may capitalize on Key West’s plans for a curfew from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Legal challenges are trying to undo that New Year’s weekend curfew, but bookings in Key West are already down considerably, according to chamber leaders there.
“We have a lot of tourists coming in for New Year’s Eve who may stay in the Lower Keys to celebrate because of the curfew in Key West,” Turner said.
Meanwhile, the northernmost island may have scooped more day trippers.
“Many of our callers over the past few weeks were excited to come down to the Keys,” Moscynski said. “Many felt we are one of the safest areas to travel to, along with having the ability to social distance from others. From our surveys, most travelers were coming in by car. We had many from out of state, from Nebraska, New York and other states surrounding Florida. Also, we did get a lot of calls from Palm Beach County and Clearwater.”
Many travelers are booking on short notice.
“It is like watching a bouncing ball,” said Judy Hull, executive director at the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce. “The lodging properties fill then get cancellations and drop down, and then pick up reservations at the last minute. It is definitely not like a normal year. We are busy for sure, but not quite as busy as usual. We are looking forward to 2021 with optimistic hopes.”
Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, echoed Hull’s comments about travelers to the Keys being fickle.
“So far, it [hell week] appears to be strong, but I would say it’s not going to emulate last year’s busiest week due to some travelers’ concerns regarding COVID-19, which is expected. Hotel booking windows have shortened due to COVID-19, so many are still booking rooms here last minute. Rates are remaining strong, which is encouraging to see,” he said.
Vacation rental bookings in Marathon have remained strong as they typically do this time of year, but that may be due to travelers feeling more comfortable in private homes, Samess added.
“We are looking forward to 2021 and eventually vaccines being available to the general public, which will allow more people to feel even safer to visit our beautiful islands.”