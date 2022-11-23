MONROE COUNTY — Another large number of Cuban migrants made their way to the Florida Keys in the past week, just as leaders from the United States and Cuba met in Havana to discuss handling the record number of migrants leaving Cuba and heading toward the United States.
Miami Sector Agents continue to see an increase in maritime smuggling activity, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz said mid-week. In one day, 55 migrants were encountered during four failed smuggling attempts in the Keys.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 150 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landings off the Keys. During the past few days, multiple large groups made landfall on remote islands off of the Keys, according to Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar.
Last weekend, 85 Cuban migrants, include 10 accompanied juveniles, were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after they made landfall on multiple vessels throughout the Florida Keys, Slosar said.
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culberston repatriated 95 migrants to Cuba on Thursday, following interdictions off Florida, afer having repatriated 74 migrants to Cuba on Wednesday. The crew of the Cutter Richard Etheridge repatriated 91 migrants to Cuba, on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15, and 83 migrants to Cuba on Nov. 13.
Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,005 Cuban migrants, mostly off South Florida, compared to 6,182 in all of fiscal year 2022 and 838 in fiscal year 2021, according to the Coast Guard.
The landings occurred while U.S. and Cuban officials were meeting in Havana for another round of bilateral migration talks. The U.S. State Department confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. While the department did not offer specifics on what was discussed, it said the talks were routine and represent a continuation of a nearly 30-year engagement with Cuba on migration matters as neighboring states. The talks were limited to migration, the State Department said.
U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.
In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest group of migrants after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boatlift in 1980, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.
The mass migration is fueled by a complex mix of economic and political turmoil exacerbated by a deepening energy crisis and devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in late September.
Earlier this month, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.
The Biden administration also announced that visa processing would resume in January.
Last week’s meeting represented a change in a relationship that has always been strained, but has been particularly fatigued since former President Donald Trump tightened U.S. sanctions on Cuba.
A U.S. official who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said Cuba has agreed to receive one flight of deported Cuban migrants from the U.S. It would be the first flight since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially offering American authorities a tool to deter Cuban border crossers.
U.S. officials, the official told The Associated Press, hope more will come out of the Havana talks as the mass exodus continues.
Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters news service in an interview in Havana that the visa processing would discourage illegal migration from Cuba but “were not enough.”
He said the talks, in part, addressed underlying issues, including U.S. immigration policies that he said favor Cuban migrants over those of other nationalities.
“The potential Cuban migrant goes with the idea that if he manages to reach the border of the U.S. or enter U.S. territory, he will eventually be admitted,” De Cossio said. “That is a powerful stimulus.”
The deputy foreign minister also confirmed a Reuters report last week that Cuba, for its part, had agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border. The move could send a symbolic message to individuals who typically fly to Central America and travel north to the border.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed last week’s talks in Havana “to discuss implementation of the U.S.-Cuba Migration Accords,” Reuters reported.
“These talks are routine and represent a continuation of our nearly 30-year engagement with Cuba on migration matters as neighboring states and are limited to the topic of migration,” the spokesperson added.
De Cossio said represented Cuba in the talks. Emily Mendrala, the deputy assistant secretary of State for Western Hemisphere affairs, who attended the April talks, will represent the United States, according to a source in Washington familiar with the matter.
De Cossio told Reuters that Cuba had begun restaffing its own embassy in Washington to match the United States’ decision to ramp up staffing and resume visa processing in Havana.
“Since the end of last year, there has been a very gradual process of restaffing [each of] the respective embassies,” De Cossio said.
The Cuban Embassy in Washington has been operating with a skeletal staff since October 2017, when the Trump administration expelled 15 Cuban diplomats. The U.S. move was to protest what the administration said was Cuba’s failure to protect staff at the U.S. embassy in Havana from a mysterious spate of health attacks, Reuters reported. De Cossio told Reuters the talks on Tuesday, in part, also addressed underlying issues, including U.S. immigration policies that he said favor Cuban migrants over those of other nationalities.
The Keys Citizen emailed requests to both Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if and/or how many Cuban migrants are detained or just given hearing dates for immigration hearings and then are being released into the general public with no expectation of making the hearings and staying illegally in the country. Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations, referred comment to Immigration and Customs Service. Emails asking that agency for comment were not returned with answers.
Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.