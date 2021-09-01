SOUTH DADE — In an 8-2 vote, the Miami Dade Planning Advisory Board approved with conditions Aligned Holdings’ request to develop a technology center on 794 acres of agricultural land just northeast of the Homestead Air Reserve Base in an area outside of Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary.
The project will now head to the Miami-Dade County Commission, where a supermajority vote ultimately will be required for it to proceed.
“Basically, they are asking to expand the Urban Development Boundary by 794 acres to include this application site and to rezone it as a special district rather than agriculture,” said Jerry Bell, assistant director of planning.
In being designated as a special district, or the South Dade Logistics and Technology District, the applicant is required to put together a comprehensive infrastructure plan, which staff said was lacking, particularly in Phase 3.
The first phase of the project proposes 2,980,000 square feet of warehousing mixed with 20,000 square feet of retail. The second phase proposes 2,900,000 square feet in warehousing, a 3,000-square-foot bank, a 32,000-square-foot restaurant, a 6,600-square-foot convenience store, a 38,400-square-foot retail center and a 150-room hotel.
The third phase also includes a bank, restaurant, convenience store and hotel, but increases warehousing to 9,305,000 square feet and includes 78,400 square feet of retail. Up to 84 single-family residences are also being proposed.
The planning board approved the project, even though staff recommended denying the project and rezoning request and not transmitting it to the commission.
Staff also identified 202 parcels inside the Urban Development Boundary that would be suitable for the project.
Aligned Holdings’ proposed site, although outside the Urban Development Boundary, falls within “Urban Expansion Area Number 3,” an area that is prioritized for future growth once there is a demonstrated need to move the boundary, according to Bell.
“That’s a very important point,” he said. “Phase 3 of the application is not under contract by the applicant. There are no guarantees as to how and when it will be developed except it can’t exceed a certain cap. This is the fundamental issue with the application. We don’t know how or when it will be developed.”
Amazon, UPS and FedEx have found adequate sites within the boundary not too far from the Aligned Holdings site.
“I want to point out that the county had received 48 letters in support of the application and eight in opposition. This district represents the first major effort for economic development and sprawl remediation in south Miami-Dade County in decades,” said Jeffrey Bercow, a land use attorney representing the applicant.
Environmental groups objecting to the project say the area, which is next to wetland protection zones, is critical for filtering and recharging the Biscayne Aquifer, which provides drinking water to the region.
Bercow said the marl soil farmland is no longer viable and that there’s high unemployment in the area. He added that South Dade residents have long commutes for work and this would create local job opportunities. The completed project will create an estimated 17,446 permanent jobs, according to application paperwork. Bercow added that the project would have a positive environmental impact.
“Seasonal (water) drawdowns are having a negative impact effect on Biscayne Bay. We will be reducing pollution loads into the bay by 79% and drawing only about 6% from the Biscayne Aquifer of what agriculture does,” he said. “We would eliminate phosphorus and nitrogen runoff. We would be reducing that to 25%.”
He also said that the project would mitigate urban sprawl.
Planning advisory board member Robert Alonso said he applauds the developer for investing millions of dollars into the area.
“I drive in that area on my way to the Keys and wherever,” he said. “That northbound traffic is just insane. There’s thousands and thousands of homes and apartments, but there’s no jobs out there. Affordable housing is south. People are having to commute two hours north to work.”
Board member Horacio Carlos Huembes said Miami-Dade needs to plan for growth and do so properly.
“I think this one makes sense and I’m in support of it,” he said.
Opposed to the project was board Chair Lynette Cardoch.
“I’m going to have an unpopular opinion,” she said. “I love the idea of this project but the way it’s been cobbled together, I can’t support it.”
The board ultimately supported the project, with the condition that the Miami-Dade County Commission impose additional requirements for Phase 3 infrastructure that would include roads, water and sewer, elevation of the property and consistency with Phases 1 and 2.
The Aligned Holdings application is scheduled for a transmittal hearing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
If the commission approves transmittal, the application will then be sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and other agencies for review and comment in accordance with the state’s growth management requirements.
Comments from the reviewing agencies are due back in 30 days. After comments are received and addressed, Aligned Holdings will be scheduled for the final adoption hearing before the commission.