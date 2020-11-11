SOUTH FLORIDA — Republicans dominated the races to represent the Florida Keys in Congress and both state houses of government.
Republican challenger and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez easily defeated District 26 Congresswoman Debbie Murcasel-Powell, D-South Florida, in both Monroe and Miami-Dade counties. Gimenez took 54.4% of the vote in Monroe and 51.3% in Miami-Dade.
“This country needs to start working together because we have threats from both inside and outside and it makes no sense whatsoever,” Gimenez after his victory in last week’s election.
Gimenez pledged to protect the economy and the environment, which included supporting Florida Bay and Everglades water quality projects.
Former Islamorada Village Councilman Jim Mooney, a Republican, handily defeated Key West Democrat Clinton Barras for the Florida House of Representatives District 120 seat that was held by term-limited state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo. Mooney took 57% of the vote in Monroe County and 52% in south Miami-Dade.
Mooney called his victory a “team effort” by his campaign crew. He vowed to continue Raschein’s work on water quality issues and plans to keep her staff.
“I want to make sure nothing goes backwards from Holly’s term,” Mooney said.
He also wants to address sea level rise issues and potential land-taking cases when the Keys reach build-out, which could occur in the next few years.
Raschein’s seat was not the only state seat representing the Keys up for grabs. The District 39 Florida Senate seat opened up after state Sen. Anitere Flores, R-South Florida, reached her term limit this year.
Miami Republican Anna Maria Rodriguez, a one-term state House representative, defeated Democrat challenger Javier Fernandez in both Monroe and Miami-Dade counties. Rodriguez took 56% of the vote in Monroe and 55% of the vote in Miami-Dade.
“I am honored and humbled,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez planned to make water quality and affordable housing priorities of her first term, she said. She not only wants to provide affordable rental units but give workers options for home ownership as well, she said.
She said she plans to work on legislation that would lower the amount of down payments for loans, which she calls the biggest hurdle for workers wanting to buy a home. She also wants to work on human trafficking issues as well, she said.