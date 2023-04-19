Hurricane

 Image provided by NOAA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2023, citing the likely development of El Niño as a primary factor. However, they say contradicting conditions increases the uncertainty of the forecast.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will release its official 2023 forecast before June.

