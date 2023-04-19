Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2023. However, they say contradicting conditions increases the uncertainty of the forecast.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2023, citing the likely development of El Niño as a primary factor. However, they say contradicting conditions increases the uncertainty of the forecast.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will release its official 2023 forecast before June.
The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team is predicting 13 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Of those, researchers expect six to become hurricanes and two to reach major hurricane strength (Saffir-Simpson category 3-5) with sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.
Water temperatures are near normal in the eastern and central tropical Pacific. Current large-scale conditions and forecasts indicate that a transition to El Niño is relatively likely in the next several months. But, there is considerable uncertainty as to how strong El Niño would be if it does develop, the CSU team said.
El Niño tends to increase upper-level westerly winds across the Caribbean into the tropical Atlantic. The increased upper-level winds result in vertical wind shear that can tear apart hurricanes as they try to form.
However, eastern and central tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are much warmer than normal, while Caribbean sea surface temperatures are near their long-term averages, the team found.
These conditions lead to warmer waters in the tropical Atlantic for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which typically favor an above-normal season.
Given the conflicting signals between a potentially robust El Niño and a warm tropical and subtropical Atlantic, the CSU team stresses that there is more uncertainty than normal in this year’s forecast.
The team bases its forecasts on a statistical model, as well as four models that use a combination of information and model output from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the UK Met Office, the Japan Meteorological Agency, and the Centro Euro-Mediterraneo sui Cambiamenti Climatici.
These models use 25-40 years of historical hurricane seasons and evaluate conditions including: Atlantic sea surface temperatures, sea level pressures, vertical wind shear levels, El Niño and other factors. So far, the 2023 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2015.
“Our analog seasons exhibited a wide range of outcomes, from below-normal seasons to hyperactive seasons,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report. “This highlights the large uncertainty that exists with this outlook.”
The team predicts that 2023 hurricane activity will be about 80% of the average season from 1991–2020. By comparison, 2022’s hurricane activity was about 75% of the average season. The 2022 hurricane season will be most remembered for its two major hurricanes: Fiona and Ian. Fiona brought devastating flooding to Puerto Rico before causing significant surge, wind and rain impacts in the Atlantic provinces of Canada as a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwest Florida, causing more than 150 fatalities and $113 billion in damage.
The CSU team will issue forecast updates on June 1, July 6 and Aug. 3.