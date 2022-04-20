MARATHON — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will begin discussions this week about the release of a series of management plan changes, as a draft of those changes is scheduled to be released this summer.
The proposed changes, called the Restoration Blueprint, would be the first since the sanctuary was designated in 1990 and come at a critical time, as the Florida Keys reef is undergoing extensive coral loss because of stony coral tissue loss disease and is facing water quality and over-use issues. The state of Florida is reporting a record 1 million registered boats this year, which means the Keys reef is facing more threats and stresses than it ever has.
Sanctuary managers have been working on changes to the management plan since they released the sanctuary’s Condition Report in 2011. In 2019, the sanctuary released a series of proposed changes and held a series of meetings where public comment was taken
When released later this summer, the Restoration Blueprint will be narrowed down to just one proposal upon which people will have 90 days to comment. Sanctuary managers will hold another round of workshops to take input on the plan, Superintendent Sarah Fangman said.
“We listened to what people had to say, and this proposal reflects that,” Fangman said. “We respect what everyone was saying.”
The Restoration Blueprint is currently being reviewed by lawyers and administrators with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Offices of the National Marine Sanctuaries.
Sanctuary Advisory Council President George Garrett called Fangman “the right person for the job” when it comes to someone working with the community and understanding the science guiding the Restoration Blueprint. There has been vocal opposition to some of the proposals that were first proposed.
Coral restoration projects have played a key role in attempting to restore the dying reef, but Sanctuary Advisory Council member Capt. Joe Weatherby would like to see a “report card every six months” on the reef restoration efforts. Weatherby supports the coral restoration projects but admits the efforts are expensive.
“I know we are getting results,” said Weatherby, who organized the scuttling of the artificial reef USNS Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg off Key West. “But we are paying a king’s ransom. I want to know we are getting the most for our money.”
Weatherby also questioned why the process to implement a new management plan has taken so long, since it first started in 2011.
Sanctuary Advisory Council member Chris Bergh, director of conservation for South Florida for The Nature Conservancy, is most interested in boundary changes and changes to existing protection zones, he said. One of the proposals under consideration includes expanding the boundaries of the sanctuary to include the deep water reef Pulley Ridge, which is about 28 miles west of the current boundaries.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council was also expected to vote Tuesday, April 19, on a resolution in support of federal funding to advance the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council “expresses appreciation for recent record-high levels of federal funding to advance CERP secured in the fiscal year 2022 budget and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, totaling nearly $1.5 billion to advance Everglades restoration,” the resolution stated.
The resolution was proposed by the Florida Keys and South Florida Ecosystem Connectivity Team, which is a working group of the Sanctuary Advisory Council.