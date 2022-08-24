Active shooter training

School districts and local law enforcement across the country have conducted active-shooter and other security training exercises this summer to help ease angst among students, parents and staff conditioned by school shootings that have permeated American society since the Columbine High School massacre 23 years ago.

 Contributed

David Moore has spent the summer taking steps similar to what police chiefs, superintendents and others on school security frontlines across the country have been doing in response to mass shootings that have rattled communities, large and small, across the county.

Moore, who is police chief in Janesville, Wisconsin, two hours northwest of Chicago, and others have spent the summer break reassessing and revising security plans and conducting fresh training exercises after the tragic shooting and botched law enforcement response in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 19 elementary school students, ages 9 to 11, and two teachers killed.