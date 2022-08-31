Bullying

School can be ‘a living hell’ for some kids who face endless bullying and mistreatment from classmates. Some also live in abusive, traumatic and toxic situations at home.

 ROQUE DE SA/Agencia Senado

Anxiety and stress levels are up for many students, parents, staff and teachers as they return to campuses and classrooms for the 2022-23 school year.

Some students and teachers are still wrestling with the return to school after the remote learning and shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.