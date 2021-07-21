FLORIDA — The state has set a record for manatee deaths with half of the year still to go, as 841 manatee deaths were recorded in a report updated July 2, surpassing the previous record of 830 in 2013.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report explains that the Florida manatee population suffered “unprecedented” mortality rates due to starvation along the Atlantic coast in the winter and spring.
Most of the deaths occurred in those colder months when manatees migrated to the Indian River Lagoon where huge amounts of seagrass, the manatees’ main source of food, died off.
The number of malnourished carcasses recovered decreased once the weather began to warm, but collisions with boats remains a major cause of death as well. Sixty-three deaths have occurred because of boat strikes so far, compared with 37 in 2020 and 86 in 2019.
Bobby Dube, of FWC’s Florida Keys office, said Monroe County’s main cause of manatee deaths remains boat strikes.
“Luckily for us, unlike up in North Florida where they have cold weather and red tide, we don’t have those issues. But with COVID, there’s more people than ever on the water. It increases the possibility of striking manatees,” Dube said.
At least 18 manatee deaths have taken place in Monroe County this year. Dube said the county does not have manatee zones in its waters but does have some slow zones. Excessive speed is one of the factors that commonly plays into hitting manatees.
Dube said it can be good to get polarized sunglasses, which allow boaters to see beneath the surface, and to slow down since “manatees are very slow moving and their only defense is to dive deep.”
Dube stressed that boaters should avoid giving the manatees food or water, which entices them to approach populated areas. That can be detrimental to the manatee. He said it’s best to keep them free of human intervention.
In some Keys Facebook groups, people have also posted pictures of manatees in canals with scars on their backs from boat propellers.
Although this year will be a dark one for Florida manatees, they have fared relatively well over the last few decades. According to the Associated Press, about 6,300 manatees live in the state, up from about 1,300 in the early 1990s. Since the previous record of 830 deaths in 2013, deaths have been down over the last five years. The FWC reported 354 in 2020, 319 in 2019, 441 in 2018 and 337 in 2017.
Groups such as Save the Manatee have stepped in to try to help the species. Ally Greco, director of communications at the group, said in April that the high number of deaths in the Indian River Lagoon was due to algae blooms that killed off seagrass.
The FWC is conducting research and restoration in the badly affected areas to help restore the habitat for manatees. The state government invests about $2 million every year to manatee preservation, according to the FWC.