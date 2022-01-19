SOUTH FLORIDA — Everglades restoration advocates face a new concern — and it’s a custody battle — as the U.S. Army Corps puts the final touches on the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, a playbook for releasing lake water that is to take effect at end of the year.
“We’re concerned about the eleventh-hour request from the South Florida Water Management District and the state of Florida to control flows from Lake Okeechobee when the lake is 1.5 feet above the Water Shortage Management Band,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. “The state is far more susceptible to political pressure to over-deliver for agricultural water supply, at the expense of public health and the environment.”
The water shortage management band includes lake levels below 10.5 feet in advance of the wet season and levels below 13 feet at the start of the dry season.
The request was reportedly mentioned by a district representative during the second half of the Army Corps Project Delivery Team meeting held last week.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers implements the lake’s regulation schedule for flood control, navigation, water supply and the environment. The federal regulation schedule prescribes operational action to manage Lake Okeechobee’s water levels between 10.5 feet and 17.25 feet.
In a moderate drought, the SFWMD may restrict lawn watering, vehicle washing and more.
In years past, water managers have kept water levels well above this band in order to provide “insurance” to water users, Samples said.
“The problem is, keeping extra water in the lake, means that when the summer rains come, the lake fills up faster, which can lead to damaging high-water levels in the lake, and toxic discharges to the estuaries and Lake Worth Lagoon,” she said.
Sample is hopeful that the SFWMD and its recently reappointed district commissioners will keep the environment as its priority.
While conservationists and biologists alike agree LOSOM is a vast improvement over the current LORS-08 guidebook, which critics say has spawned toxic algal blooms, some say it may not send enough water south into the Everglades and that the lake itself doesn’t benefit enough.
The lake’s “recovery mode” has caused some concern.
“In the recovery mode, not only is it too high for too long, it’s not low long enough,” said Newton Cook, who spoke on behalf of the United Waterfowlers of Florida.
“It’s been five years since [Hurricane] Irma, we still don’t have more than 15% of vegetation. The lake has not recovered from Irma and yet, we are getting ready to put in a program that is going to make it worse.”
Samples has been urging lake managers to send Lake Okeechobee water south to the Stormwater Treatment Areas in every subzone and to Everglades National Park.
The more Lake Okeechobee water sent south during the dry season, the less chance of high salinity peaks in Florida Bay and less water to be dumped into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries during the wet season, which has bloomed algae in the past.