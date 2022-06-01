FLORIDA — Child drowning deaths reached 98 in 2021, an increase of nearly 30% over the prior year and the most since 2009, according to state data.
However, the disturbing trend does not just affect children ages 5 and under, according to the Florida Department of Health, as hundreds of drowning deaths occur annually in the Sunshine State.
Surrounded by water and offering comfortable year-round weather, Florida residents and visitors are especially susceptible to unintentional drowning deaths, which are defined as drowning in a bathtub, swimming pool or natural body of water. The measure, however, does not include water transport-related drowning into its totals.
In 2020, 475 Floridians died from unintentional drowning, preceded by 388 in 2019, 408 in 2018, 415 in 2017, and 428 in 2016. Data collection on unintentional drownings on FDOH’s website stretches back to 2000, and since then, the number has never dipped below 353.
The start of summer serves as a call to action for friends, families and community members to keep a close watch on children, vulnerable citizens and all swimming in Florida’s waters.
During this period, the Florida Department of Health of Monroe County encourages swimmers to not only practice water safety but to take measures to prevent skin damage from ultraviolet rays and injuries and deaths related to heat exhaustion.
Children should be watched with an especially careful eye, though.
Those ages 5 and under are most likely to fall victim to an accident in a home swimming pool, while those ages 5-19 are more likely to drown in natural bodies of water.
Swimming in the open water can provide unforeseen challenges for even the strongest swimmers, and many are not aware of the variety of differences that canals, beaches, lakes and lagoons have from swimming pools. Utilize the buddy system, follow all safety signs and flags, and return to dry land if you suffer a skin cut or weakened immune system.
Best practice safety tips include supervision, barriers and emergency preparedness. Individuals should always ensure that all themselves and their family members all are knowledgeable about the water and its risks.
Make sure to assign a responsible adult as a water watcher any time a child, teen or vulnerable adult is in or around the water. Barriers around pools, such as including gates and fences, are recommended to protect those who are most at risk of drowning. A child should never enter the pool area unaccompanied.
Always be prepared to contact emergency personnel. It is critical to have a charged phone nearby to make a call if an accident were to occur. When you dial the phone, know your location and the type of emergency.
CPR and first aid are also valuable skills to know.
Free swim survival courses are now being offered to the public in Marathon and Key West through the Florida Keys Drowning Prevention Taskforce and Keys2Swim. For more information, visit keys2swim.com or email instructor Andrea Thompson at andrea@keys2swim.com.
Also, the local health department is actively educating the public on the issue. The department has partnered with Keys Health Ready Coalition, Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition, Monroe County Fire Rescue and the city of Marathon to form a drowning prevention task force to raise awareness. It has also installed signs in swimming areas.