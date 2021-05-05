HOMESTEAD — Beginning in February, a series of human-caused fires have been lit along the main route and adjacent roads in Everglades National Park. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now investigating the cause and looking for those responsible.
There have been at least 10 such fires since Feb. 15 and they have ranged in size from several which grew no bigger than a quarter of an acre to one near the Boy Scout Camp that grew to as large as 40 acres.
A press release from the National Park Service said suppressing these fires have cost the park hundreds of thousands of dollars already and that the danger is growing as South Florida enters the driest part of the year.
Allyson Gantt, chief of communications for Everglades and Dry Tortugas National parks, said that whenever a fire is lit near a road the first assumption is that it is human caused. Some common human errors that present fire danger are tossed cigarette butts, cars parked on dry grass that can be lit by an engine spark and, most commonly, unattended campfires.
Asked if there were any leads or suspects in the case, Gantt only replied that it was “under investigation.”
Gantt said natural fires do occur in the Everglades and are mostly caused by lightning. Park staff do controlled burns as well. She said the park employs a “pretty large” fire management staff that has been performing controlled burns in recent months, but the wildfires had no one around monitoring them and were discovered either by park staff or visitors.
“They (fires) have happened over the years, but we just haven’t seen this kind of frequency,” Gantt said.
The risks of these fires, said Gantt, are potentially destroying infrastructure, posing a danger to firefighters and causing harm to visitors and wildlife. Although she went on to say that most wildlife habitats in the Everglades are fire adapted and most of the time fauna are able to escape but that can be more challenging as the environment gets drier and provides more fuel to burn through quickly.
“While most people are familiar with the western wildfire season that typically begins in July, the Everglades function on a different wet/dry cycle with wetter conditions from approximately May to November and drier conditions December through April/mid-May, which means wildfire season in South Florida typically runs March through June. Right now, the water table is very low and flammable fuels (grasses/shrubs) are at their driest. Humidity levels are also low and conditions have been windy lately,” Gantt stated in an email.
A 2015 assessment by the U.S. Geographical Survey showed that fires, both man-made and natural, are not uncommon in the Everglades and that in one year in the 1980s, as many as 105,000 acres burned.