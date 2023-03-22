FLORIDA — While the state’s 13 native and beneficial bat species typically roost in trees, caves or other natural spaces, they can also be attracted to human-made structures. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends property owners check homes and other buildings for roosting bats before maternity season starts.

April 15 marks the start of bat maternity season and is the last day to legally exclude bats from a home or building. Bat maternity season, the time when bats give birth and raise their young, runs through Aug. 14. During that time, it is illegal to block bats from their roosts.