SOUTH FLORIDA — The president’s proposed budget for 2023 invests $407 million for South Florida ecosystem restoration, with the bulk of it, or more than $300 million, devoted to the buildout of the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, if approved by Congress.
This funding would be in addition to the largest Everglades investment in history of $1.1 billion provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last November to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program.
“The Biden Administration’s request for $407 million is another record-breaking number for Everglades restoration,” said Kelly Cox, Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades policy.
“This funding would primarily support the EAA reservoir — the single most important project for benefitting multiple parts of the Everglades. When complete, the EAA will provide an outlet to store and treat water before it is sent south to the Southern Everglades and Florida Bay where that clean fresh water is desperately needed.
“Today marks an important milestone for the EAA reservoir and we are excited about the promise that this budget request holds. There has been historic bipartisan support of Everglades restoration and we are hopeful that, with the Florida delegation’s continued leadership, Congress will meet the call and provide an additional surge of funding for the Everglades.”
The Everglades provides drinking water to 9 million Floridians, supports the state’s $90 billion tourism economy and is home to dozens of endangered or threatened species.
The EAA reservoir project is designed to be 10,500 acres and about 23 feet deep with a holding capacity of 240,000-acre-foot storage.
The EAA reservoir will send an additional annual average of approximately 370,000 acre-feet of new water south to the parched Everglades and avoid discharging from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries, where the nutrient-rich water fuels disastrous algae blooms.
The reservoir will help restore more natural water flow, depth and durations into and within the central Everglades by increasing storage, treatment and conveyance of water south of Lake Okeechobee, removing canals and levees within the central Everglades, retaining water within Everglades National Park and protect urban and agricultural areas to the east from flooding.
The project is estimated to be complete in 2029 with two years of operational testing.
“Today’s release of President Biden’s budget recommendations to Congress demonstrates, once again, the strong bipartisan nature of Everglades restoration. President Biden’s $407 million recommendation is the largest annual federal spending request in the 22-year effort to restore America’s Everglades,” The Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg said.
“The Everglades is a vital ecosystem that supports Florida’s economy, which is dependent on tourism, real estate and recreation. The Everglades provides the drinking water for 9 million people and countless tourists while also providing climate resilience through many facets including its carbon sequestration capacity.
“Restoring the Everglades is a bipartisan priority at both the state and federal levels. The Everglades Foundation is excited by the steadfast support and recent momentum for Everglades restoration investment. We thank President Biden and the bipartisan Florida Congressional Delegation for their support for robust funding and look forward to continuing the progress in advancing the restoration of America’s Everglades.”