HOMESTEAD — A Texas oil company seeking to develop seven oil drilling pads and access roads in Big Cypress National Preserve has withdrawn a permit application filed more than a year ago with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Burnett Oil withdrew the application after three requests for additional information from the DEP. In December, the department “strongly recommended that Burnett Oil withdraw its application until it is further along in the design process.”
The proposed oil drilling project, which includes a site at both Nobles Grade and Tamiami Trail, falls within the primary habitat of the federally endangered Florida panther. More than 100 public objections were filed from conservationists, Indigenous tribes, elected officials and concerned citizens. The preserve is part of the Everglades ecosystem.
The department informed Burnett Oil that ongoing changes in the project design and mitigation proposals presented a significant challenge to the department’s ability to review and assess the permitting criteria. The National Park Service, which oversees the preserve, is also requiring a more stringent environmental assessment.
“The project is undergoing review by the National Park Service in accordance with their permitting authority for activities located within the Big Cypress National Preserve. The NPS has recently decided to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”), rather than an Environmental Assessment (“EA”), to address the potential impacts associated with Burnett’s proposed project,” the company said in its withdrawal letter.
Conducting an EIS entails a longer review period by the NPS and could require additional design changes.
The DEP’s request for more information pertained to mitigation from seismic activity the company performed nearly four years ago to determine potential drilling sites which left 110 square miles deeply rutted by 33-ton trucks.
The DEP sought a topographic map of the mitigation area and adjacent hydrologic areas, vegetation and historic native plants that existed within the mitigation sites and information on the planting of 24.5 acres of dwarf cypress trees and how to determine their success and the cost estimate for each tree including labor.
Environmentalists remain leery of Burnett Oil’s intentions, noting it withdrew its application not for the drilling of oil and gas wells in Big Cypress National Preserve, but for the well pads and infrastructure for the project.
“Drilling in Big Cypress National Preserve endangers rare ecosystems, sacred lands of the Miccosukee and Seminole Tribes, and threatens drinking water for millions,” said Tania Galloni, managing attorney for the Florida office of Earthjustice. “The company withdrawing its permit applications for now is a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough. We need a clear commitment from Florida DEP and the Biden Administration that they will not allow oil drilling in Big Cypress. As it stands, Burnett Oil has indicated that they intend to come back and ask again.”
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida says it will remain vigilant in protecting the preserve.
“The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is glad to see the respite on the wetland permit applications for the destructive Burnett Oil drilling pad and road access plans. However, we remain vigilant since the applicant has indicated that they will resubmit to FDEP,” said Amber Crooks, the group’s environmental policy manager. “Additionally, Burnett still has not completed the restoration and mitigation for the seismic survey work that destroyed over 100 miles of the preserve; the Conservancy also remains committed to seeing that work is adequately completed.”
Burnett Oil would still need to obtain a slew of permits, in addition to DEP approval, to proceed with the project at the two proposed sites, which would house four and three oil pads and roads, respectively.
Big Cypress is on top of three separate, complex freshwater aquifers, starting at the surface with the Biscayne Aquifer, and serves as a recharge area for the aquifers.
Several oil production facilities are now within the boundaries of the preserve including the Bear Island field, discovered in 1972, with 23 wells on nine pads and the Raccoon Point field, discovered in 1978, with 17 wells on five pads. These facilities are located away from more frequently used recreation areas and are not typically encountered by visitors.