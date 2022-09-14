KEY LARGO — Mystery solved, maybe. What could be described as Florida’s top forensics unit for suspicious snake slayings, a veritable cold-blooded case team, has determined one of the rarest snakes in North America was choked to death at the Upper Keys’ most famous park. Poison doesn’t appear to be the culprit.

Earlier this year, a rim rock crowned snake, Tantilla oolitica, was discovered dead along a trail at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park with a large centipede wedged in its mouth. It was initially unclear exactly what killed the snake. Did it choke while trying to swallow a large centipede, or did the arthropod’s venom set the table for the little snake’s last meal.