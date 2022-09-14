KEY LARGO — Mystery solved, maybe. What could be described as Florida’s top forensics unit for suspicious snake slayings, a veritable cold-blooded case team, has determined one of the rarest snakes in North America was choked to death at the Upper Keys’ most famous park. Poison doesn’t appear to be the culprit.
Earlier this year, a rim rock crowned snake, Tantilla oolitica, was discovered dead along a trail at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park with a large centipede wedged in its mouth. It was initially unclear exactly what killed the snake. Did it choke while trying to swallow a large centipede, or did the arthropod’s venom set the table for the little snake’s last meal.
The species of snake, which is usually no longer than 9 inches, has pinkish-tan smooth scales and a mottled dark-brown to black head. It’s described as shy. Florida Museum of Natural History Herpetology Collections Manager Coleman Sheehy called the reptile the “unicorn of snakes” due to its rarity.
Excited herpetologists at the museum were sent the intact specimens to discover what went down.
“We will preserve the snake with the centipede in its mouth exactly the way it is. We are going to do a diceCT scan where we will be soaking the snake in an iodine soluble solution first,” Sheehy said in April, explaining the X-ray technology that produces a 3D image. “The images will show different density in the snake’s tissues. We’ll be able to separate out the digestive system and possibly look for tissue damage from the centipede.”
The results of the diffusible iodine-based contrast-enhanced computed tomography were announced last week: the centipede created an obstruction in the snake’s compressed trachea, which is consistent with suffocation, according to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, which followed the study.
However, close inspection of the CT scans also revealed that the centipede gave the snake a parting bite before being swallowed.
The snake and the partially ingested centipede are now part of the Florida Museum of Natural History collection.
Not too much is known about this rare snake species.
Rim rock crowned snakes themselves use a mild venom to immobilize prey.
“Snakes in general tend to eat large meals. Tantilla oolitica is a puny little snake,” University of Florida/IFAS associate professor Steve A. Johnson said in April. “If people were to confuse this snake with anything, they’d confuse it with a large earthworm. They’re not conspicuous. It was probably hungry. It’s a shame it died. There have been less than 20 of these snakes documented in the wild over the last 25 years.
“It’s good to see a native snake,” he added. “This is an endemic Florida Keys snake. Its native range is southeastern Miami-Dade into the Keys. It’s named rim rock after oolite found in the area. ... This animal has lost a lot of its habitat due to development and with sea-level rise. There’s only so many places it has left to live in.”