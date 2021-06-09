FLORIDA — Corals harvested from the Florida Keys have been successfully crossbred with the goal of enhancing genetic diversity and disease resistance, which could better protect and restore corals that have been decimated by a widespread disease in recent years.
For the first time, grooved brain corals rescued more than a year ago from the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease outbreak and maintained in human care have been bred with wild corals that survived the disease.
The project is a collaborative restoration initiative between scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and The Florida Aquarium.
This breakthrough research effort is the first-time cryogenically preserved sperm has been successfully used to crossbreed brain coral parents from different locations in an effort to help protect and restore Florida’s depleted coral reefs.
Reefs in Florida have been devastated by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has affected more than 20 coral species to date. Since first appearing in 2014, the disease has spread throughout most of Florida’s Coral Reef, including the Florida Keys, as well as to other reefs in the Caribbean. In many cases, the disease has been fatal.
In 2018, the Florida Coral Rescue Team — led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and NOAA Fisheries — began removing corals from ahead of the disease boundary before they were affected by the outbreak. The corals were then distributed to public aquariums and scientific institutions around the country to safeguard their genetic diversity and help restore reefs in the future.
Earlier this month, Rosenstiel School scientists fertilized eggs from wild Miami colonies of the grooved brain coral, Diploria labyrinthiformis, using frozen sperm collected from rescued corals by The Florida Aquarium, which has maintained these corals in human care since 2018.
At the same time, scientists from The Florida Aquarium fertilized eggs from rescued corals using sperm from wild corals that spawned in the Lower Keys, which was collected and frozen by scientists from the Rosenstiel School, the Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies and the Coral Restoration Foundation.
“This is the first attempt to use rescued corals to breed for increased resistance to Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease,” said Rosenstiel School coral biologist Andrew Baker, a professor of marine biology and ecology and director of the university’s Coral Reef Futures Laboratory.
“By cross-breeding the remaining wild brain corals with the rescued corals that were saved earlier, we hope to re-introduce some of the genetic diversity that would otherwise have been lost from Florida’s reefs. This diversity is essential to maintain ecosystem resilience to help Florida’s reefs survive into the future.”
For the breeding project to happen, scientists had to act quickly when coral spawning began in the wild earlier this month. Scientists from the Rosenstiel School and The Florida Aquarium exchanged vials of frozen sperm in a fast-food parking lot in Naples, roughly halfway between the two facilities.
The vials, which were transported in coolers filled with liquid nitrogen, were carefully exchanged and the samples returned to both facilities in time for that evening’s spawning event.
“We planned this in a short phone call a few days before the exchange,” said Keri O’Neil, manager and senior scientist of The Florida Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Program. “With the rapid decline of Florida’s coral reef, we cannot sit by and let a spawning event happen without trying to sharpen all of the tools in the toolbox.”
Both institutions now have offspring from the cross-bred parents.
“For all of us, this was our first attempt at using frozen sperm to create offspring with fresh eggs, so we weren’t sure it would work, said Liv Williamson, a Ph.D. candidate at the Rosenstiel School. “We were thrilled when it did. The larvae have now metamorphosed into tiny baby corals and are doing nicely.”
The success of this breeding attempt demonstrates why the Florida Coral Rescue Project was initiated back in 2018, said Jennifer Moore, NOAA Fisheries and co-chair of the Florida Coral Rescue Team.
“It offers hope for protecting and restoring Florida’s Coral Reef despite the disease,” said Lisa Gregg, FWC and co-chair of the Coral Rescue Team.
The activity was a collaboration between scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, The Florida Aquarium, NOAA Southeast Fisheries Science Center, UM’s Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies and the Coral Restoration Foundation. The breeding program is funded by NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program, and this month’s success represents one of the first uses of cryopreservation for the conservation and restoration of Florida’s corals.
The research effort is also part of the Southeast Florida Coral Restoration Hub, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The announcement comes at a time when good news about Keys coral is needed the most. Coral researchers last week confirmed that the disease had reached corals in the remote Dry Tortugas, home to some of the Keys most vibrant and healthy coral populations.
The disease is unprecedented in how long the outbreak has occurred, how many corals succumb once afflicted and how many different types of coral are affected. The disease has been found in 22 species of coral, but not in some of the main reef building corals in the Keys such as elkhorn and stag-horn coral.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has a series of recommendations on its website, floridakeys.noaa.gov/coral-disease, to enlist help from scuba divers and snorkelers to reduce the chance of the disease continuing to spread.
Divers and snorkelers can reduce their likelihood of transferring stony coral tissue loss disease through proper buoyancy, avoiding touching marine organisms and sanitizing equipment between dives and before and after each excursion, especially when traveling between countries or between infected and uninfected locations, according to the sanctuary’s website.
The sanctuary is asking divers to remove debris and sediment following each dive. Between dives, sanitize gear that contacts corals with a bleach solution. Other gear should be washed in freshwater with an antibacterial soap. The sanctuary says divers should use quaternary ammonium solutions to decontaminate dive gear after return to shore.
Properly dispose of disinfectant solutions and rinse water in a sink, tub or shower. Never pour tainted water into the ocean or a storm drain.