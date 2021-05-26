SOUTH FLORIDA — The South Florida Water Management District Governing Board last week unanimously approved the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Project, a large-scale water quality improvement project north of Lake Okeechobee.
The project is intended to help improve the quality of water flowing into the lake and support ongoing restoration goals for the Lake Okeechobee watershed.
The project is expected to capture water from the Kissimmee River and runoff while reducing the nutrient pollution in several basins that flow into Lake Okeechobee. One of the basins typically has one of the highest phosphorus loads of any watershed flowing into Lake Okeechobee.
This project will be managed by the South Florida Water Management District and funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.