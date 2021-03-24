CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council has recommended lowering the recreational bag limits for dolphin fish and wahoo harvested in federal waters along the Atlantic coast from Florida to North Carolina.
Dolphin, also known as mahi-mahi, and wahoo are some of the most sought out offshore species of fish in the Florida Keys.
The proposed measures, as outlined in Amendment 10 to the Dolphin Wahoo Fishery Management Plan, would reduce the current recreational vessel limit for dolphin from 60 fish to 48 fish per vessel while maintaining the 10 fish-per-person, per-day bag limit and reduce the daily bag limit for wahoo from two fish to one fish per person per day.
Reductions in harvest are intended to help prevent seasonal closures that could be imposed should catch levels be exceeded, South Atlantic Council spokeswoman Kim Iverson said.
Regional differences in the dolphin and wahoo fisheries became the focus of discussion as members of the council reviewed concerns expressed during public hearings held in late January. Fishermen in South Florida and the Keys, including charter captains, have expressed concern about catching fewer dolphin and encountering smaller fish over the past few years and have requested the council take action to reduce harvest.
Further north, charter captains and other fishermen have raised objections to the proposed reductions, noting the importance of maintaining higher vessel limits for trips that require much farther runs offshore.
“We’ve heard from constituents and advisory panel members and believe their observations,” council Chair Mel Bell said. “Looking at the various management scenarios for both dolphin and wahoo, the council compromised to reduce catches while addressing concerns of fishermen dependent on these valuable recreational fisheries. There are many variables affecting these migratory fisheries, including international harvest, environmental conditions and other factors. We don’t have a clear sense of what the problem is and we’re being more preventative than curative at this point.”
Amendment 10 also includes updates to annual catch limits, modifications to sector allocations and changes to accountability measures designed to ensure the catch levels are not exceeded for both dolphin and wahoo. Proposed management measures would also allow properly permitted commercial fishing vessels with trap, pot or buoy gear onboard to retain up to 500 pounds (gutted weight) of dolphin and remove the Operator Card requirement for for-hire and commercial fishermen in the Atlantic dolphin and wahoo fishery. After considering recommendations from its advisory panels and public comment, the council removed an action that would have allowed filleting of dolphin on for-hire vessels in federal waters north of the North Carolina-Virginia border.
The council is scheduled to approve Amendment 10 for review by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce during its June meeting.
Islamorada charter boat Capt. Jon Reynolds said the proposed regulation does not go far enough and should include a 20-inch size limit on dolphin for fishermen in North Carolina, as anglers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are abiding by a 20-inch limit. Reynolds also proposed reducing the vessel bag limit to 40 fish and prohibiting long-line fishing for dolphin.
The council is considering a separate amendment for the 20-inch dolphin size limit and will discuss it as the June meeting, Iverson said.