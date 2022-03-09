SOUTH DADE — The pre-application that a steel company has filed to build a “micro” steel mill on 123 acres of former Homestead Air Reserve Base land given to Miami-Dade County has moved ahead to an administrative site plan review.
Miami-Dade Steel LLC, or Esteel, purchased the property directly north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base from Miami-Dade County in May 2019 for $16.8 million.
Last August, the company received a third extension from the county to complete due diligence and prove it has the funds to bring the project to fruition. Esteel has until May 1 to show it has obtained no less than $224 million to develop and build its micro mill and until May 22 to finish due diligence and make a $840,705 refundable deposit.
The proposed buildings would be located on the northwest side of the Homestead Air Reserve Base close to Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary.
The site is zoned as industrial and lies within Miami-Dade’s Heavy Manufacturing District. The applicant’s site plans show two buildings: a main industrial building of 382,745 square feet and a two-story administrative office building/locker room of 29,993 square feet, for a combined total of 412,738 square feet.
The site plans show two main parking areas with 294 spaces and utility areas with concrete pads, enclosed with fencing but no roof to house equipment needed to support steel production.
The Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources Division of Environmental Resources Management’s zoning review found that the site contains remnant pine rockland habitat, which is considered globally imperiled habitat.
DERM advised that sand flax, a state and federally listed endangered plant species, was documented on the property and Small’s milkpea, another state and federally listed endangered plant, has historically been documented on the property. Any future site plan development should include a preservation plan to ensure the survival of both plant species, DERM advised.
Historic acoustic monitoring has also indicated the federally listed endangered Florida bonneted bat may exist on the property, for which Esteel would have to account.
Esteel proposes to have a 500,000-ton annual production capacity of products to be sold to the target markets of South Florida and the Caribbean Basin. Its product mix would include rebar, wire coils and merchant bars, which are commonly used in floor and roof joists, walkways and railings. The company proposes to employ clean technology to recycle scrap metal into finished steel products.
The estimated total water demand for the proposed project would be 19,403 gallons per day.
Esteel’s executive team is Gustavo Lopez, Bob Foresman, Robert Soper, Mario Longhi, Brett Tolman, Mark Jolly, Francisco Matallan, Juanita Lopez, Leroy Jones, Robert Renfrow and Julio Gimenez, the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a former Miami-Dade mayor who now represents the Florida Keys and portions of Miami as a Republican congressman.
The Miami-Dade County Commission has also awarded Esteel proceeds from its Targeted Jobs Incentive Fund, a $4,892,000 subsidy to be distributed incrementally through 2031-32 to create 180 full-time jobs.