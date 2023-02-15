KEY LARGO — A fatal accident involving a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle and a pedestrian backed up traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 on Monday.
FHP spokespersons did not return repeated email and telephone messages for details about the incident on Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 97, according to representatives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who described the accident as “fatal.”
